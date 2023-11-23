34-year-old WWE Superstar to turn face after 4 years at Survivor Series WarGames? Exploring the possibility

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Damage CTRL will face the team of Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

If Damage CTRL loses the match, the group's remaining members could attack Bayley and expel her from the faction, resulting in a face turn for The Role Model.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Asuka said something in Japanese that made IYO SKY and Kairi Sane laugh. Bayley wondered what they were giggling over. Dakota Kai told The Role Model that Asuka said one of them in this ring was not a part of Damage CTRL. This was most likely a premonition of Bayley's expulsion from the faction.

A face turn for the Damage CTRL leader could be possible, but it's pure speculation at this point. If Bayley is ousted from the group, this new story of the faction will be one of its most significant yet. It will contribute to the plot and the dynamism of the stable.

Bayley turned heel for the first time in 2019, seemingly because fans had grown weary of watching her as a face. We'll have to wait and see whether she turns face again and how WWE will book the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Fans are unlikely to be surprised if Damage CTRL betrays The Role Model at the premium live event on November 25.

Bayley talks about her WWE heel turn

Bayley was once one of WWE's most appealing babyfaces, but she is now one of the company's most despised heels. The Role Model discussed this subject in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

Speaking candidly, Bayley described how she originally proposed for Damage CTRL to have five members. Here is what she said:

"To me, it just felt natural [turning heel]. What I was doing, at the time, felt unnatural to them [the fans], but I think it’s because I truly outgrew it, the character I was trying to portray because when I was ‘The Hugger’ in NXT and I was super fan favorite, I felt all these things, I felt in awe to be in WWE, I felt in awe to be around all these superstars because I was a superfan growing up, you know?"

She continued:

"But as I got older and as I got more experience and I had won a championship, it’s like, alright, you’ve done these things. Get over it. Get over being excited about being here. You’ve been here for six years already, so I think they just didn’t feel that connection like they used to, which is understandable because I didn’t either. I felt like it was time to just have a change." [H/T Cultaholic]

Do you think Damage CTRL will betray Bayley after the Survivor Series WarGames match?