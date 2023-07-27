34-year veteran already targeting Dominik Mysterio's title? Know the story!

Dominik Mysterio has been a busy man ever since he won the NXT North American Championship. Since becoming champion last week, the 26-year-old has already defended his title twice. While this is impressive, Dominik still has a 34-year veteran who wouldn't mind stealing the title from him.

The veteran in question is Dominik's father and WWE legend Rey Mysterio. During an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey mentioned that he was proud of what Dominik has been doing. However, he also added that he wouldn't mind taking the title off from his son. Rey said:

"Despite our differences, I am extremely proud of what he is doing and what he is conquering. He just better not step in the ring, because I will take that North American title."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/OhzvFduylJ Rey Mysterio is still proud of Dominik Mysterio, but won't hesitate to take away the North American title

Based on Rey Mysterio's words, it seems as if not everything is cool between him and Dominik yet. While the father-son duo enjoyed a great relationship in WWE, which also saw them become SmackDown Tag Team Champions, things took an ugly turn when Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father.

Since then, the duo feuded and had an epic match at WrestleMania 39. Despite Dominik's efforts at The Show of Shows, Rey's experience in the ring proved to be too much to handle for the 26-year-old.

Rey Mysterio says he and his wife have tried to put Dominik Mysterio in his place for the last year

At last year's Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and attacked Edge. However, he did not stop there, and moments later did the unthinkable. The 26-year-old proceeded to attack his father, Rey Mysterio, and ignited one of the biggest family feuds in WWE.

Since then, Dirty Dom has been a member of The Judgment Day and has done things in a manner no parent would want their child to. During the same interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio mentioned that he and his wife have tried to put Dominik in his place over the last year. Rey said:

"Sometimes when you fight with your kids, or your kids do the wrong things, and you've got to put them in place. That has happened for the past year with Dom [Dominik Mysterio] and myself. And not just myself, but my wife as well." [53:33 - 53:46]

However, Rey also mentioned he is proud of his son and hopes the equation between them changes. Rey added:

"Despite the issues that we might have in our family, you can't even imagine the amount of pride and joy that I feel when he accomplishes something. That still doesn't take away from the fact that he has disrespected his whole family and I'm hoping that one day that will all change." [53:47 - 54:09]

Currently, both Rey and Dominik Mysterio compete on different brands. However, considering both of them are going strong in their careers, they will most likely cross paths again down the road.

