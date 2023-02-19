35-year-old says he wants to be on Seth Rollins' level after WWE Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins has been among WWE's most prominent superstars ever since his main roster debut in November 2012. One of The Visionary's latest opponents, Johnny Gargano, had kind words to say following their participation in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday.

Austin Theory outlasted Gargano, Rollins, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford to retain the United States Championship inside the steel structure. The finish saw Theory pin Rollins following interference from Logan Paul.

In a post-match interview with backstage reporter Megan Morant, Gargano gave his reaction to sharing the ring with Rollins:

"Tonight was just about showing the world that I can hang in there with five of the absolute best. I started that match with Seth Freakin' Rollins. You can say whatever you want about that man. He is the bar right now. He is the standard-bearer. He's where I wanna get to. I stood in there face to face with that man and I hung in there. I stood my ground and I lasted and I fought. I endured and I survived, but it wasn't good enough." [1:08 – 1:34]

Seth Rollins looks set to face Logan Paul in a marquee match at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2. Johnny Gargano's involvement at this year's Show of Shows remains unclear.

Johnny Gargano lost confidence before WWE Elimination Chamber

Earlier in the interview, Johnny Gargano acknowledged that he has not been at his best since returning to WWE last August.

The 35-year-old also admitted that he doubted whether he has what it takes to perform at the highest level:

"Ever since I came back, I started out so hot, I was on such a high when I came back, and since then I've just felt like I haven't lived up to expectations. I haven't shown the world what I'm truly capable of, and with that comes self-doubt, with that comes not believing in myself anymore. And if I don't believe in myself, no one out there has a reason to believe in me." [0:27 – 0:50]

Between 2015 and 2021, Gargano made his name in WWE as one of NXT's top stars. The former NXT Champion won five titles during his time with the brand. He also captured the NXT Match of the Year award three times.

Do you think Johnny Gargano will ever reach Seth Rollins' level? Let us know in the comments section below.

