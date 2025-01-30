35-year-old star to win her first singles title in WWE ahead of Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

WWE is gearing up to make Royal Rumble 2025 a grand extravaganza to kick off the road to WrestleMania 41. With this week's SmackDown being the last stop before the spectacle, the company might pull off some huge surprises and shockers. A major title change could be on the horizon as a 35-year-old star might win her first singles title in WWE this week on SmackDown.

The Women's United Championship will be defended on the upcoming edition of the blue brand as Michin faces Chelsea Green. The former O.C. member has the opportunity to dethrone the defending champion to clinch her first singles gold in WWE. The rivalry between the two stars has been a focal point of the women's division on Friday nights for the last few months.

Last week on SmackDown, Michin successfully pinned The Hot Mess fair and square in the ring, igniting her chances of winning the title this week. While she is extremely confident heading into her title match, the possibility of the 35-year-old winning the coveted title is arguably extremely low. She may have to wait a little longer to turn her dreams into reality.

A major reason is that Chelsea Green only recently became the Women's United States Champion. Losing the title at this point would heavily undermine her credibility as a star and the significance of her victory in WWE. Besides, a hasty title change just a month after its introduction would create an underwhelming portrayal of the Women's United States Championship.

As a result, the company might plan a considerably long reign for Chelsea Green as the champion, potentially heading into WrestleMania 41 with the title. As a result, Michin could suffer another loss ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Michin to move to WWE RAW after Royal Rumble?

Michin made a significant name for herself on the main roster last year with her performances. With her incredible matches, the 35-year-old was one of the prominent faces of the women's division. But despite her sheer talent, she has not earned any significant accolades in her WWE career so far.

As a result, Triple H might move the former O.C. member to Monday Night RAW after Royal Rumble. There is good potential for Michin to move to the red brand in the forthcoming weeks. After failing to capture the Women's United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, the 35-year-old has been seeking a fresh chapter in her career.

Therefore, a move to RAW could provide her with a restart to regain her momentum in the company. Moreover, Michin could target the Women's Intercontinental Championship upon her potential brand switch. A babyface like her could go up against vicious heels like Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Sonya Deville on Monday nights.

This could open the doors for some compelling feuds in the women's division on the red brand. As a result, WWE could transfer Mia Yim to the red brand after Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see how the future unfolds for Michin, with the Royal Rumble and the Road to WrestleMania just around the corner.

