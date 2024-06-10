35-year-old superstar set to make his final WWE appearance on RAW tonight? Exploring potential sendoff 

A lot has changed in WWE since the Endeavor acquisition, as many notable names have departed the company. With multiple stars nearing the end of their current contracts, there is a possibility that we could see a 35-year-old superstar make his final appearance for the global juggernaut on tonight's RAW.

It was recently reported that Ricochet will be leaving the Stamford-based promotion this summer, and the star has already notified the company about the same. Ricochet is believed to be headed to AEW, with NJPW also reportedly interested in working with him.

The 35-year-old is currently involved in a storyline with Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov, with Breakker destroying him in their match on RAW last week. Since reports have indicated that he could soon be written off TV programming, the second-generation star might unleash another attack on the former United States Champion on Monday's show.

Trending

This could be The Human Highlight Reel's final WWE appearance before he departs the company.

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ricochet was the inaugural WWE Speed Champion, the top and only title of an X/Twitter-based show. However, the high-flyer recently dropped the title to Andrade, further hinting that he's on his way out of the company.

WWE veteran believes Ricochet can't draw money

Ricochet is arguably one of the finest bell-to-bell wrestlers in the world and has entertained fans with his amazing in-ring skills for over two decades. However, the star's promo ability has been questioned by many, including wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

The former Zeb Colter recently said the 35-year-old can't draw money in the pro wrestling business.

"They're not doing him a disservice. They're giving him a job at a high-money price for him to go out there and do 10 minutes of high-flying. I don't think, seriously, and this is not a knock on Ricochet, I don't think you could draw a plug nickel with him. That's an old saying. Because he can't talk," Mantell said on his Story Time podcast.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet joined WWE in 2018 after making a name for himself all over the world. He did not take long to move up to the main roster, debuting on RAW in February 2019. The Human Highlight Reel won multiple titles, including the newly introduced Speed Championship, during his time with the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback