35-year-old WWE star must dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars after last year's regime change. He went on to win the United States Championship before dropping it to Austin Theory. Last month, he became the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions 2023.

Last night, Seth Rollins successfully made his first title defense when he beat Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Fans have been speculating who will be the man to dethrone him and become the new World Heavyweight Champion, and it should be none other than the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Earlier this year, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. The Ring General is nearing a year as the Intercontinental Champion, with Imperium moving to Monday Night RAW during Draft 2023.

It looks like The Visionary could end up having a lengthy championship reign, as the company is currently focused on making The Ring General the biggest heel of the brand. Gunther must be the one to finally dethrone Seth Rollins and become the second-ever World Heavyweight Champion of the title's new era.

Why should Gunther win the title from Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40?

It's been over a year since Gunther was last pinned in the company, and he remains undefeated as a singles competitor on the main roster. The Ring General not only dominated Friday Night SmackDown, but restored the Intercontinental Championship to its former glory.

According to a recent report, The Ring General could possibly end up winning the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024. Earlier this year, he lasted over 70 minutes in the match after he entered as the first entrant. If Gunther wins the upcoming match, he should go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins will cross over 200 days as the new World Heavyweight Champion ahead of WrestleMania 40 if he remains champion until 2024. Gunther must end The Visionary's reign as champion, which will make him one of the biggest stars in the company and the new World Heavyweight Champion.

It is highly likely that the company could book a massive match between the two for the title at WrestleMania 40, as Rollins is one of the biggest faces of the brand. Meanwhile, Gunther is one of the biggest heels of Monday Night RAW after the annual Draft.

Do you want to see Gunther win the new World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

