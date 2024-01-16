35-year-old WWE Superstar to make in-ring return after 260 days? Exploring Royal Rumble 2024 surprise

Royal Rumble 2024 is around the corner, and WWE Universe is excited. Like previous editions of the premium live event, this year will surely be full of surprises. And one 35-year-old superstar could be making a return after a 260-day absence.

The 35-year-old superstar in question is Dakota Kai. Currently serving as a kind of manager for Damage CTRL, Kai was last seen in a WWE ring on May 12, 2023, of SmackDown. She tore her ACL during a match that saw her and Bayley face off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

With her last match being 249 days ago, Kai has only made appearances ringside since then. Nevertheless, she seems to be in tip-top condition, and it's only a matter of time before she returns to in-ring action. So, with a comeback on the cards, why not make it at the Royal Rumble?

Kai is one of the top performers on WWE's roster, and seeing her back in the ring would be most exciting. That said, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling when the company will clear her for a return.

Glenn Jacobs (FKA Kane) shares his reaction to WWE being sold. Click here to watch.

Top NXT Women's star picks her favorite to win Royal Rumble

The highly anticipated Royal Rumble 2024 is just 11 days away, and excitement is through the roof. Both the men and the women on the roster will be vying to be the last man or woman standing in their respective Rumble matches. But who are the favorites?

Well, top NXT Women's star and former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has made her pick for the Women's Royal Rumble.

She believes that Bayley, Dakota Kai's fellow Damage CTRL teammate, will be victorious when all is said and done.

Expand Tweet

Coincidentally, the betting odds lie heavily in favor of the three-time Women's Champion. And, considering Bayley is determined to win and bring all the major titles under Damage CTRL's supervision, there is no reason why she can't be victorious.

Who do you think will win the Women's Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here