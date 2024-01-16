Tiffany Stratton picks 3-time WWE Women's Champion as this year's Royal Rumble winner

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently named a performer who could win the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match.

It's been almost three years since The Buff Barbie joined the Stamford-based promotion. She is a one-time NXT Women's Champion and has feuded with several top names, including Becky Lynch. In fact, it was Big Time Becks who ended her 107-day reign with the coveted title.

The 24-year-old has yet to make her official main roster debut, and this year's Royal Rumble match could be the perfect occasion for her to transition to RAW or SmackDown.

Ahead of the multi-woman bout on January 27, a young fan asked Tiffany Stratton to pick her favorite to win the contest, apart from herself. She replied that Damage CTRL member Bayley could emerge victorious from the Rumble match. Stratton further highlighted how The Role Model was struggling to gain momentum on SmackDown:

"Maybe Bayley. I don't know, things have been looking a little rough for Bayley," she said.

Former WWE Superstars reveal a scrapped creative pitch for Tiffany Stratton

Mace and Mansoor recently shared that Tiffany Stratton was once considered for a different gimmick in WWE.

In 2022, LA Knight (fka Max Dupri) recruited Mansoor and Mace in the Maximum Male Models stable. Maxxine Dupri soon joined the group and seemingly became its leader after Max's exit.

On an episode of Cafe de Rene, Mace and Mansoor claimed they had no idea who Maxxine was before she debuted on the main roster. Mace further mentioned that Tiffany Stratton was initially considered for the role.

"I just kinda started looking at like, 'Okay, who do they have in NXT that they could just pluck out?' Like, obviously, you just get a hot girl and then work from there. So, Sydney was actually a good friends with my sister, who was down at the Performance Center at the time, and I kinda had an inkling of an idea that it could have been her or it could have been Tiffany Stratton, which apparently it was tossed out that it would be. But yeah, they pulled her and in the week, cuz they decided what three days before that it was gonna be her, Mansoor?" he said.

It remains to be seen if the former NXT Women's Champion will make her official main roster debut on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Bayley is bound to win this year's multi-woman contest? Sound off in the comments section below.

