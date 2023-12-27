Ex-WWE stars reveal surprise about Maxxine Dupri; another superstar was considered for the gimmick

Former WWE Superstars Mace and Mansoor recently claimed that Tiffany Stratton was considered for the Maxxine Dupri gimmick.

In May 2022, LA Knight debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. He later recruited Mansoor and Mace. About two months later, NXT's Sofia Cromwell joined the group as Maxxine Dupri, Max's sister. She later became the faction leader after Knight dropped the Max Dupri gimmick. Before Mansoor and Mace were released last September, Maxxine left the group and aligned herself with Alpha Academy.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mace and Mansoor claimed they initially had no idea who Maxxine Dupri was despite WWE announcing she was debuting a week later. They also disclosed that Tiffany Stratton was considered for the role before Cromwell.

"I just kinda started looking at like, 'Okay, who do they have in NXT that they could just pluck out?' Like, obviously, you just get a hot girl and then work from there. So, Sydney was actually a good friends with my sister, who was down at the Performance Center at the time, and I kinda had an inkling of an idea that it could have been her or it could have been Tiffany Stratton, which apparently it was tossed out that it would be. But yeah, they pulled her and in the week, cuz they decided what three days before that it was gonna be her, Mansoor?" Mace said.

Mansoor continued:

"Very very last minute. I believe Maxxine found out one or two days before she traveled to SmackDown." [0:33 - 1:14]

Mansoor wasn't allowed to lose by direct orders from Vince McMahon. Check out the details here.

Mansoor recalled LA Knight's reaction to WWE announcing Maxxine Dupri's arrival

During his interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor recalled his and LA Knight's reaction to WWE announcing Maxxine Dupri's debut date on SmackDown.

The Saudi star disclosed that they both jokingly predicted it would be one of them wearing a dress.

"There was a point where I remember they had been like, 'Oh, next week is going to be the debut of Max's sister, Maxxine. And I looked at LA. Me and him looked at each other and at the same time we both said, 'It's gonna be you in a dress,'" Mansoor said.

Expand Tweet

"I would have slapped him in the face" - Released WWE stars on if they have real-life heat with LA Knight. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.