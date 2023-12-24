"It's gonna be you in a dress" - LA Knight could have played popular female character on WWE television, believes ex-superstar

Former superstars Mansoor and Mace recently revealed LA Knight's reaction to WWE announcing Maxxine Dupri's arrival.

In 2022, Knight debuted on SmackDown as Maximum Male Models' leader Max Dupri. Mace and Mansoor later joined the group. The Stamford-based company later announced that Max's sister, Maxxine Dupri, was also making her debut. In July 2022, former NXT star Sofia Cromwell was revealed on the blue brand as Maxxine.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor disclosed that no one knew who would play Maxxine's character when her arrival announcement was made. He revealed that he and Knight jokingly predicted it would be one of them wearing a dress. Meanwhile, Mace claimed the company could have discussed having Knight play Maxxine.

"There was a point where I remember they had been like, 'Oh, next week is going to be the debut of Max's sister, Maxxine. And I looked at LA. Me and him looked at each other and at the same time we both said, 'It's gonna be you in a dress,'" Mansoor said. "Coz we had no idea and they had no idea who Maxxine was going to be at the time. So, it 100% could have been Max in a dress. I would not have put it past them for that to have been a pitch at one point when they were trying to decide who Maxxine was going to be," Mace added. [From 9:41 - 10:10]

Maxxine Dupri is now a popular character on WWE RAW

After LA Knight dropped his Max Dupri gimmick and left Maximum Male Models, Maxxine Dupri took charge of the group.

Although she initially wanted to recruit Otis to her stable, the 26-year-old was the one who left Maximum Male Models to join Alpha Academy. Maxxine has now become a popular character on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Mace and Mansoor were released from their contracts earlier this year.

