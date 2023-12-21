WWE star assures she will be "more ready" for next encounter with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has a date on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW with the newest addition to the red brand's roster, Ivy Nile. The latter could potentially get backup for her match against the Judgment Day star in the form of Maxxine Dupri.

On December 11, the Women's World Champion dismantled Maxxine Dupri. It is what transpired post-match that sparked intrigue in the eyes of the viewers.

Admitting that she received the opportunity to face Mami a bit early on WWE's The Bump, the Alpha Academy star did not shy away from accepting defeat. Instead, she assured that the next time around, Ripley will find her to be a bigger challenge:

"Yeah I think I may have jumped in the deep end a little too early," Maxxine Dupri addressed her defeat at the hands of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. "But I've already gotten with coach [Chad Gable] and we're fine tuning everything, and, just getting me to a place where I'm quicker, stronger, more ready." [From 30:39 to 30:54]

In the short amount of time Maxxine Dupri has had wrestling for WWE, she has already impressed her contemporaries. Many feel that with a little more work, she could one day contend for some championship gold in the company.

Chad Gable praises Maxxine Dupri's WWE in-ring debut

Much like her former stablemate, LA Knight, Maxxine Dupri turned her career around in 2023 following her association with Alpha Academy. She made her in-ring debut on the July 31 episode of RAW against Valhalla of The Viking Raiders. Dupri even won the contest.

Chad Gable is all praise for her work ethic and is awestruck by the fact that she is catching on fast. On The Bump, he showed support despite her recent loss to Rhea Ripley:

"How rare is it that we get to watch a superstar grow and actually learn to do what we do on-screen live, in front of you, as it happens? Chad Gable said. "As much of like, great story that was, she was having her first match on TV. That wasn't just a story, that was actually it."

Gable continued:

"I was watching it from ringside the same way everyone else was, so it's like, I'm almost cheering for her like, she's my kid. 'Please, do good! Do good!' you know? When she succeeded and did the stuff with Valhalla, that was so awesome. Everybody is on her side for that, because you want to see her succeed." [From 31:45 to 32:23]

Alpha Academy has been firing on all cylinders as all of its members have been an entertaining entity on WWE programming. A former WWE World Champion is convinced that Chad Gable is destined to win the company's top prize. Check out the details here.

