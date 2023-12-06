Braun Strowman tips RAW star to become WWE world champion one day (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman won his first WWE world title in 2020 when he defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become Universal Champion. In an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters named Chad Gable as a future world champion from the current roster.

Gable has consistently produced entertaining matches over the last three years alongside Alpha Academy tag team partner Otis. In 2014, Strowman's first wrestling match came against the RAW star in WWE's NXT developmental system.

Almost a decade on from that bout, Strowman told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that the 37-year-old has the potential to reach the top:

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it." [4:36 – 5:06]

In the video above, Braun Strowman also pinpointed one thing that made Bray Wyatt stand out above everyone else in WWE.

Braun Strowman praises the WWE roster's quality

On the topic of underrated WWE talents, Braun Strowman mentioned how there are only a limited number of spots available on RAW and SmackDown.

Except for Chad Gable, the 40-year-old believes it is difficult to use the word "underrated" when describing any WWE star's current position:

"No one's underrated," Strowman said. "Everyone is unbelievable. It's just opportunities to get to shine. Every talent on WWE, from top to bottom, is hand-picked for a reason. We are the best at what we do, and week after week shows that. I don't think it's as much as underrated. It's just sometimes there's only so many spots that can be filled, so it's finding your niche and getting into that. As far as underrated, there is no one that's underrated. Everyone is, holy cow, unbelievable." [2:13 – 2:40]

Strowman has not wrestled since he and Ricochet defeated Gable and Otis on the May 1 episode of RAW. After the match, he took time away from the ring to undergo neck surgery.

Do you agree with Braun Strowman's remarks about Chad Gable? Let us know in the comments section below.

