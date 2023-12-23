"I would have slapped him in the face" - Released WWE stars on if they have real-life heat with LA Knight

Former WWE Superstars Mace and Mansoor recently denied having heat with LA Knight.

The two superstars worked closely with the 41-year-old SmackDown Superstar when they became part of his Maximum Male Models faction. However, The Megastar later left the group in early 2023 and dropped his Max Dupri gimmick to return to his LA Knight persona. While Knight became a top star in the Stamford-based company, Mansoor and Mace were released from their contracts in September 2023.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mace and Mansoor addressed whether they have heat with Knight.

"[Is there heat with LA Knight?] No, no. Honestly, like, if anybody else was in that position, especially him, he has been doing this LA Knight character but it's really just a variation of what he's been doing and that's his shtick, that's what got him to the dance. And for him to even have put up with having to be our manager, knowing how big he could've been on his own, like, as soon as that opportunity comes up, I would have slapped him in the face if he didn't take that opportunity," Mace said. "I didn't expect anything else," Mansoor added. [from 07:44 - 08:21]

LA Knight wants to face Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Earlier this year, LA Knight squared off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. However, The Megastar failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from Jimmy Uso.

The 41-year-old now has another shot at an opportunity to face the leader of The Bloodline. Last night, Nick Aldis announced a Triple-Threat match between Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. The winner will challenge Reigns for his title at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

