Was Maximum Male Models supposed to be a gay faction? Vince McMahon's original idea revealed by ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed Vince McMahon's original idea behind Maximum Male Models, revealing if they were supposed to be gay characters.

Maximum Male Models was formed in 2022 on SmackDown by LA Knight, who then debuted as Max Dupri. He recruited Mace and Mansoor as his clients before they were joined by his on-screen sister, Maxxine Dupri.

However, the faction disbanded earlier this year after Knight left the group and Maxxine aligned herself with Alpha Academy. Meanwhile, Mansoor and Mace were released from their contracts in September 2023.

While some fans believed Mace and Mansoor were playing gay characters in Maximum Male Models, the Saudi star disclosed the original idea behind their personas during a recent interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene. He recalled Vince McMahon pitching him the idea.

""He says, 'Listen, you're gonna be a male model with Mace. Makes sense, right? You're a couple of good-looking young men.' And I'm like, 'Oh, Vince. You're making me blush [laughs].' And I'm like, 'Well sir, I mean, is this gonna affect the Saudi thing at all?' He's was like, 'No, no, no, no, no. Listen, you're two straight male models,'" he said. 'It's not gay [imitating Vince McMahon],' Mace added. [7:01 - 7:23]

Mansoor added:

"Totally hetero. Completely, we love t*ts. We love women, great. But we just also happen to love fashion and taking care of our skin. Makes total sense." [7:25 - 7:34]

Mace and Mansoor took major shot at LA Knight and another popular WWE star. Check out the details here.

Mansoor thought he was getting fired from WWE before joining Maximum Male Models

Before joining Maximum Male Models, Mansoor discovered he was not booked for a Saudi show. Hence, he approached Vince McMahon to inquire about his position. The latter told him he did not have to be on every Saudi show.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor disclosed that he was convinced he was getting fired.

"I'm just like my heart sunk into my a**hole. I was done. I was ready for my career to be over," he said.

Mansoor's partner, Mace, says "goofy" and "bad" angle was the best opportunity he ever got in WWE in four years. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.