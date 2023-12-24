28-year-old recently-released WWE Superstar wasn't allowed to lose by direct orders from Vince McMahon

A former WWE Superstar recently claimed he was forbidden from losing any matches by direct orders from Vince McMahon.

Mansoor signed with the Stamford-based company in 2018. Over the next five years, the Saudi superstar competed on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. In his last year before getting released in September, the 28-year-old was part of Maximum Male Models.

During a recent interview with Rene Dupree on Cafe de Rene, Mansoor claimed he was not allowed to lose for a long time during his WWE stint. He disclosed the decision was taken by Vince McMahon himself.

"I was the Saudi guy. I actually, literally, wasn't allowed to lose a match. So much so that I wasn't even allowed to be in a tag team match or a multi-man match where I didn't get pinned. I had to win every match I was in. That was straight from Vince. So, I couldn't be, I was on NXT maybe, and this happened after the Cesaro match (at the 2019 Crown Jewel). I think I was on NXT one or two times where I won and there was never any follow-up on anything. But I couldn't never really be a part of NXT in a meaningful consistant way because of that stipulation," he said. [From 01:04:11 to 01:04:41]

Mansoor explained whether Maximum Male Models was supposed to be a gay WWE faction

In 2022, LA Knight debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri to form Maximum Male Models. The 41-year-old recruited Mace and Mansoor to his group before Maxxine Dupri joined them. While Knight and Maxxine later left the faction, Mansoor and Mace were released from the company.

During their WWE stint, some fans were convinced Mansoor and Mace were playing gay characters. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, the Saudi wrestler disclosed Vince McMahon's original plan for their gimmick.

"He [McMahon] says, 'Listen, you're gonna be a male model with Mace. Makes sense, right? You're a couple of good-looking young men.' And I'm like, 'Oh, Vince. You're making me blush [laughs].' And I'm like, 'Well sir, I mean, is this gonna affect the Saudi thing at all?' He's was like, 'No, no, no, no, no. Listen, you're two straight male models,'" Mansoor said. ''It's not gay [imitating Vince McMahon],'' Mace added.

