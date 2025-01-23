350 lbs monster from TNA to attack John Cena during his farewell tour? Exploring chances of a dream match

The John Cena farewell tour is about to get underway, and it starts at the Royal Rumble 2025. From here on out, the WWE Universe will be seeing plenty of The Leader of the Cenation, and with that comes plenty of dream matches. One such dream match could see a 350-pound monster of TNA fame attack him.

The 350-pound monster in question here is Christopher Joseph Park, who now works as a producer in WWE. He worked in TNA for close to 17 years, where he went by the name Abyss, the company's resident behemoth. Well, he could make a comeback for the first time in five years and attack John Cena.

For years, back when he was an active wrestler, Abyss was linked with moves to WWE. However, he remained loyal to TNA throughout. As for why a match with John Cena would be a dream one right now, it's because TNA founder and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett said so.

Trending

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the 57-year-old recalled telling Joseph Park if he went to WWE, he would end up in storylines with The Undertaker, Kane, and finally Cena:

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"I can’t say enough — we give him a hard time, but I really can’t say enough good things about the guy. But, and I probably said it, maybe not as blunt — maybe I would have. But I would have said something to the effect: ‘Abby, you’re going to go have a run with Undertaker, and you’re probably going to have a run with Kane. And if all goes according well, which I have no reason to believe that you won’t do fantastic business with both guys, then you’re going to get a run with [John] Cena. And then it’s going to be over, because they’re not replacing Taker, Kane. Cena is irreplaceable in his mark. Just, they’ve already got monsters there. And so I think you’re going to have a rocket attached to you. I have no idea where you will land after that. And so that’s the gamble you’re taking. The first two years are going to be a smashing success. I don’t know where it goes from there.’" [H/T 411mania]

Expand Tweet

Considering The Undertaker is retired, and Kane is busy as Mayor of Knox County, a match with John Cena is one of the few viable options. It would also be a nice little nod to Abyss if he were to step into the ring one last time with Cena, especially in light of WWE and TNA's new partnership. But, this is nothing more than speculation.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has issued a challenge to John Cena

Abyss versus John Cena is certainly a dream match. However, as the word states, that is nothing more than a dream. There has been nothing suggesting that such a match is on the cards. That being said, there is one TNA star who has taken an interest in facing Cena, and that is Joe Hendry.

The recently crowned TNA World Champion, who won the title at Genesis 2025, has issued a challenge to the future Hall of Famer. On Busted Open Radio, he told Bubba Ray Dudley and Mark Henry that he would love to face Cena with the title on the line.

Expand Tweet

It certainly is an interesting challenge, especially when taking into consideration that a win over Hendry would technically give Cena his record-breaking 17th world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback