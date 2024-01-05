36-year-old to finally return after 622 days and join The Bloodline by helping Roman Reigns win at Royal Rumble? Exploring the chances

Roman Reigns will have to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the winner of Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. Reigns last defended his title against Knight at Crown Jewel last year. However, with only Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa left in The Bloodline, he may need a secret weapon to retain his title at the Royal Rumble.

It is being rumored that TNA Knockout's champion Naomi will be re-signing with WWE and potentially returning as soon as the Royal Rumble. Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE on 16th May 2022 and were subsequently released from their contracts.

The referee may ban both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from ringside due to their interference during Roman Reigns' match at Royal Rumble. Just when it would seem like The Tribal Chief is in danger of losing his coveted championship, Naomi could make her big return after 622 days and help Reigns pick up the win by distracting his opponent. The former Women's Champion is the wife of Jimmy Uso, making her part of The Bloodline as well.

The 36-year-old's return to the company and joining Roman Reigns' Bloodline will also help raise Jimmy Uso's stock within the faction, as he has very much become an afterthought as of late.

Roman Reigns' family member Naomi could be headed to WWE

As per an update from Fightful Select, insiders from TNA/IMPACT Wrestling suggest that Trinity, fka Naomi, is anticipated to become a free agent shortly. Trinity joined IMPACT on April 28, 2023, and has held the title of Knockouts World Champion since her victory over Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary 2023.

According to Fightful's report, Trinity is anticipated to conclude her tenure with TNA soon, although it remains uncertain whether this departure will coincide with Hard to Kill on January 13.

Fightful also reported insights from WWE sources, indicating an expectation of her imminent return to the company. An insider shared with the Fightful that only something "huge" could potentially alter her return to the promotion. However, it was acknowledged that the ongoing free agent period has been characterized by unpredictability.