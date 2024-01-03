Former champion surprisingly expected to return to WWE - Reports

A former WWE champion is surprisingly expected to return to the company.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company in May 2022 while they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Naomi signed with IMPACT Wrestling and currently performs under the name Trinity. She is the reigning Knockouts World Champion in the promotion.

Banks has competed in NJPW as Mercedes Moné and recently took to social media to share a tease featuring an image of Triple H. However, there have been reports that talks between Moné and WWE have broken down.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources within TNA/ IMPACT Wrestling believe that Trinity is expected to be a free agent very soon. Trinity made her IMPACT debut on April 28, 2023 and has been the Knockouts World Champion since defeating Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary 2023.

Fightful's report noted that Trinity is expected to be finishing up with TNA soon and has not heard if that will be at Hard to Kill on January 13. Fightful added that sources within WWE expect her to return to the company soon. One WWE source informed the publication that something "huge" would have to happen for her to not return to the promotion, but also noted that this has been a "crazy free agent period."

Former WWE star Naomi (Trinity) comments on IMPACT Wrestling's locker room

Knockouts World Champion Trinity recently praised the backstage atmosphere in IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal during the Slammivery Press Pass last year, the 36-year-old shared that she loved her old locker room in WWE but she also fit in with IMPACT Wrestling. She added that a strong locker room is very important to her and IMPACT Wrestling has that:

"Every locker room is different and being a SmackDown girl for so many years, I definitely wasn't sure of what type of locker room I was gonna be walking into. I love my old locker room, and I love my sisters, so being in a good locker room, a strong locker room, a solid locker room is very important to me and I definitely have that in IMPACT [Wrestling]. I feel that I naturally fit right in there which I wasn't sure if I was or wasn't going to, just being so new to the team and the roster but it works and I'm happy there. I think it's going to be a great environment for me to grow in."

Naomi has established a loyal fanbase over the years and will likely be welcomed back with open arms by the WWE Universe. Only time will tell if the rumors come to fruition and the former SmackDown Women's Champion makes her return to the company in the weeks ahead.

