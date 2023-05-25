36-year-old former champion could return to WWE for the first time in more than a year to set up retirement match

WWE has seemingly loved to do retirement matches with some of its past talents over the last few decades.

From Kurt Angle to Ric Flair, there have been plenty of monumental retirement matches that have taken place on WWE programming over the years. But very few women have been given that same honor by the company.

Alicia Fox, whose contract with the company recently expired, has expressed on social media that she's not retired and is looking to return to the ring soon. Tweeting out:

"Nahhh....Ain't #retired YET! SMH! *Eyeroll emoji* *ringed planet emoji* we'll I'm UNRETIRED, THEN!! I want to give a large THANK YOU to @atdpromotions for hosting us! I AM apart *women's wrestling emoji* *red heart emoji* .... I didn't hear a THREE COUNT ... BUT count ON me!!!! Love y'all CYA SOON," Alica Fox said in a tweet.

Fox hasn't competed for the company since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. And while she might be open to going back there, we can't help but feel that she'll wind up somewhere else, like IMPACT in the Knockouts division, to end her career instead.

Would WWE bring Goldberg back for a retirement match in the near future?

While it's likely that Alicia Fox will be looking to return to the ring elsewhere, you can't rule out the fact that they might bring Goldberg back to do one in the coming months.

Goldberg has revealed that prior to his contract expiring, he had a handshake deal with Vince McMahon where they would give the WWE Hall of Famer a proper retirement match.

But with the WCW Legend on the market as a free agent, there's a possibility that he could show up anywhere until a company chooses to lock him down.

While Goldberg has teased the idea of hosting his own retirement tour, it would make more sense to see him return for a retirement match at a place like SummerSlam or All In instead.

Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on seeing legends and Hall of Famers compete in retirement matches on WWE programming? Do you think nostalgia still moves tickets in the world of professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

