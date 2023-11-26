36-year-old former WWE champion to return after 3,161 days to feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch? Exploring potential swerve

CM Punk made his return to WWE last night at Survivor Series, and it appears to have sent shockwaves through the company.

Seth Rollins' reaction to Punk's return gave the impression that the two men may potentially step into a feud on RAW involving the World Heavyweight Championship, but it could be a rivalry that could get deeply personal.

The reason for Rollins' issues with CM Punk could become more clear in the coming weeks, and it could then bring his wife Becky Lynch into the story, which would allow CM Punk to bring back AJ Lee to combat her.

Lee was seen as one of the best female wrestlers of her time, and it's easy to believe that Lynch would want to work with her. Lee's retirement came back in 2015 when she revealed that she was struggling with a back injury, but it's hard to believe she wouldn't want the chance to have a final match in WWE.

AJ Lee has served as an executive producer for Women of Wrestling for several years, but announced back in August that she was leaving at the end of her season-long contract.

Becky Lynch vs AJ Lee could be a WWE WrestleMania main event

Becky Lynch has main-event WrestleMania in the past and would definitely be open to doing it again with someone of Lee's caliber. Lee hasn't wrestled for almost a decade, but has remained around the business, and is someone who is still a well-respected name.

If Punk and Rollins need the women to be part of their story, then this angle could start as a mixed tag, before leading to a singles match between the two women at the biggest event of the year.

Do you think AJ Lee will follow CM Punk back to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here