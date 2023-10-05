36-year-old NXT star to join The Judgment Day in surprising turn of events? Analyzing the potential

The Judgment Day has consistently proven that they are the top stable in WWE today. They have been doing well as a four-member group with occasional assistance from JD McDonagh. While many expect The Irish Ace to join the faction, could another star combine forces with the group?

At NXT No Mercy 2023, Joe Gacy ended his alliance with AVA, marking the end of The Schism faction. The stable's future seemed uncertain after The Dyad (aka Grizzled Young Veterans) departed the promotion.

The 36-year-old said that his teachings and practices were wrong, and although Ava assured him that she still believed in him, Gacy asked her to leave. He also mentioned that he needed to find his purpose, which could lead to his inclusion in The Judgment Day.

The RAW faction has been making waves on the main roster and NXT in recent months. Hence, they could cross paths with Gacy while visiting the white-and-gold brand.

Judgment Day doesn't have a definite leader, which the NXT star can use to his advantage. After forming a close bond with the group, Gacy could convince Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor that they were the right people to lead the faction.

Which WWE Superstar is The Judgment Day currently looking to recruit?

WWE's The Judgment Day and Schism

As shown in recent months, the alliance between Damian Priest, Balor, Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh has proven successful. Although the group seems content with each other, they don't mind being on the same side as Jey Uso.

Jey joined the RAW brand after Payback after 'quitting' WWE due to the betrayal of Jimmy Uso. Since then, Jey has been trying to mend fences with his former rivals. He has joined forces with Cody Rhodes, but the heel stable has expressed interest in recruiting the former tag team champion.

Jey has turned down their offer multiple times, but it's apparent that he appreciates the attention of Rhea Ripley. The former Bloodline member may even agree to join the group if The Eradicator persists.

What is next for The Judgment Day in WWE?

All members of the RAW faction currently have gold. Ripley holds the Women's World Championship, Dominik recently reclaimed the North American Title, and Damian Priest and Finn Balor have the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in their possession. Jey and Cody will try to dethrone Priest and Balor for the gold at the upcoming Fastlane event.

It remains to be seen what's next for the stable on WWE TV. Will they remain champions for the remainder of the year? Only time will tell.