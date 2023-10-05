Jey Uso gives himself a new nickname as he continues to flirt with Rhea Ripley

Jey Uso continues to play mind games with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day heading into WWE Fastlane. Jey gave himself a new nickname as he resumed his flirtatious advances with the Women's World Champion on social media.

Ripley returned from injury on Monday to confront Nia Jax, who put her on the shelf. She also called out The Judgment Day for failing to keep things in order during her absence. She even threatened to kick Dominik Mysterio out of the group if he failed to win back the NXT North American Championship.

In the middle of The Judgment Day's segment, Jey Uso came in to confront them, leading to a 2-on-1 assault from Dirty Dom and JD McDonagh. Cody Rhodes made the save, with WWE authority figure Adam Pierce booking a title match for Fastlane. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Jey and Cody.

While Jey's on-screen affection for Mami has mellowed down, the former Bloodline member is back again with his latest Instagram story. He gave himself a new nickname in an effort to impress The Eradicator and get into the heads of The Judgment Day heading into Fastlane.

"Jey Rizzo," the caption stated.

For those who might not have any idea what that means, it's just Jey Uso using the word "rizz" to show Rhea Ripley that he's got game and that he believes he is charming his way into her heart.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to join Damian Priest and Finn Balor on Friday's SmackDown

As announced by WWE.com, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will be on SmackDown this coming Friday to confront Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The two teams will battle it out at Fastlane for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Judgment Day was the first to announce their presence on the blue brand, but Jey and Cody went in to join the fun. It will be interesting to see which team will get the upper hand a day before their title match at Fastlane.

The dynamic between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes is one of the most interesting stories on WWE RAW currently. All signs point to a likely Survivor Series clash between The Judgment Day and the group of Jey, Cody, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Who do you think will come out of Fastlane as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions?