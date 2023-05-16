36-year-old star is "getting that itch" for in-ring return after WWE release

Having not wrestled a match since 2020, former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (a.k.a Mojo Rawley) has confirmed his interest in competing again.

The former 24/7 Champion was signed to the company from 2012 to 2021 and faced many top performers, including Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and The Usos.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the 36-year-old said that following his tough battle with COVID, he is ready to compete in the ring once more.

"Man, I'm getting that itch brother. And I've had that itch since my last match with WWE, which as crazy as it is to say, was almost three years ago. Obviously that first year I was knocked flat on my back with COVID." Rawley added, "You're not meant to be on the side-lines when you're a competitor. So, it's challenging to watch others when you're not at that time. But I am getting that itch." (H/T Wrestling News)

Since his release, Rawley has looked to change the business from outside the ring, as his new company Paragon aims to provide a financially steady life for talent after their career has come to an end.

Mojo Rawley's former WWE teammate on a potential return match

During his early days in World Wrestling Entertainment, Rawley teamed with Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder) as part of the popular Hype Bros tag team.

Recently, Cardona has been heavily teasing a return to WWE on social media, with him stating that a future dream match of his would be a one-on-one contest against John Cena.

"My dream match…Matt Cardona w/ Steph DeLander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40," wrote Cardona.

After having only competed in just two singles matches since August 2021, John Cena's pro wrestling career may soon be coming to an end.

