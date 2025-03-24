36-year-old star to make his WWE RAW debut tonight and become Jey Uso's tag team partner? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW will air later tonight, and a major tag team match has been announced. A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will team up to take on Jey Uso and a partner of Jey's choosing.

For now, Jey's partner is unknown. Fans have been speculating about a potential NXT call-up or a major return. In what could be a fun twist, 36-year-old Joe Hendry could make his WWE RAW debut and stand side-by-side with Main Event Jey Uso.

This move would make sense for many reasons. First and foremost, RAW is set to be held in Glasgow, Scotland. Hendry is from Scotland, which means his appearance would get a huge reaction from the live audience.

Additionally, WWE has an ongoing working relationship with TNA Wrestling. Joe is arguably the top star in that company, so by spotlighting him on the flagship show, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment would only strengthen that relationship further.

Lastly, Joe makes sense simply because he and Jey are a lot alike. Traditionalists don't love their in-ring work, but both men have managed to have connections with crowds, unlike almost anyone else in the industry. In a strange way, they're a perfect fit.

Joe Hendry has made a handful of WWE appearances

The relationship between World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA Wrestling is unlike anything the Vince McMahon regime previously allowed, at least for quite a long time. McMahon shied away from working with other promotions.

Triple H clearly has a different vision. While running NXT, he forged relationships with EVOLVE, PROGRESS, ICW, and other companies. Now, numerous promotions work with WWE. Joe Hendry has even made numerous appearances with the company rather than a random one-off.

As far as broadcasts go, Joe Hendry has competed six times for the company. He had five matches on NXT last year, including a major Premium Live Event bout with Ethan Page. Plus, he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

Joe Hendry is far from the only star to benefit from a working relationship. Inamura on NXT works for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Jordynne Grace, prior to officially signing with the company, made several appearances on both NXT and the main roster as a TNA Wrestling representative.

Still, if Joe were to have a match live on RAW in Glasgow, it might be the biggest moment a star not affiliated with the company has had in years. Jey and Joe teaming up would truly be game-changing.

