36-year-old star to make his WWE return at Fastlane 2023? Exploring non-wrestling role

WWE Fastlane is around the corner, and things are getting heated leading up to the event. The Premium Live Event is stacked with top performers, including, of course, the greatest of all time, John Cena.

On almost a weekly basis we see stars return and make surprise appearances. It's not just at PLEs that we see these appearances, we witness these returns on weekly shows as well. This Saturday could see the return of another superstar.

Pat McAfee has carved his own niche in the company. Whether performing in the ring or with his brilliant display of commentary, he has always impressed one and all. McAfee has made multiple guest appearances since leaving full-time commentary.

WWE Fastlane is happening in Indianapolis this Saturday. The city is like a hometown for McAfee, as he played for the Colts during his football career. His showing up on commentary would certainly make the crowd go crazy.

However, the chances are very slim. WWE Fastlane takes place on October 7. And the 10th of October will be the next edition of Monday Night Football and will be taking place in LA. As the journey from LA to Indianapolis is very far, it's peak football season and McAfee's focus is on football, the commentator's return seems highly unlikely.

A few familiar faces to show up at WWE Fastlane?

The matchcard for WWE Fastlane is set, and the chances of any new matches being added are low. However, we could see a return, a debut, or both.

Recently, Jade Cargill signed with the company and has been training at the Performance Center. She had a series of tweets this past Monday night during RAW. This has created rumors that she will be a member of the red brand. If she does debut at Fastlane, she could go right after Rhea Ripley, who would be on the Judgment Day's side.

Apart from Jade Cargill, another superstar who was seen at the Performance Center a few weeks ago was Randy Orton. The Legend Killer hasn't been in the ring for a while due to a back injury. We could see him this week at Fastlane. Maybe a heel version going after Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the World Heavyweight Championship.

