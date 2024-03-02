36-year-old star to pay tribute to Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) during his match at upcoming WWE show? Possibility explored

Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, is one of the most prominent names who left an indelible mark in WWE. Although it has been five years since his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, the WWE Universe still misses The Lunatic Fringe. With the recent happenings in NXT, it looks like fans could once again get to have a ride down memory lane.

At the upcoming NXT Roadblock, Dijak and Joe Gacy will battle each other in an Asylum Match as their rivalry has reached a whole new level. The 36-year-old star took to X/Twitter and shared that he would carefully study Dean Ambrose's tapes before his match. It is because the former Shield member wrestled in this stipulation match against Chris Jericho at Extreme Rules 2016 Pay-Per-View.

As Dijak stated about studying Ambrose's strategies, there is a good possibility that he could pay a subtle tribute to the AEW star in his upcoming match against Joe Gacy at NXT Roadblock. He could recreate a similar moment of Ambrose from his Asylum Match against Y2J or could perform one of the moves of the 38-year-old star.

While WWE might possibly try to avoid mentioning the AEW star, Dijak could do it subtly during his match. Therefore, the prospect of it happening is plausible, as it will garner reactions from fans.

The events that transpire at NXT Roadblock remain to be seen.

Will Dean Ambrose ever return to WWE? Exploring the possibility

Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 after his contract expired. The reason behind his exit was disagreements with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as he was unhappy with his creative bookings. As a result, The Lunatic Fringe left the Stamford-based company and went to All Elite Wrestling.

Since then, the WWE Universe has often wondered whether the 38-year-old star will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion. Jon Moxley is currently locked with AEW under a multi-year contract and is seemingly quite happy working there. He does not seemingly intend to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion anytime soon.

However, there is a possibility that the former Dean Ambrose might return to WWE one day, as a lot of things have changed over the years. With Mr. McMahon being gone from the Stamford-based company and Triple H taking charge of the creative department, things have taken a significant shift.

Moxley might return to the Stamford-based company on his own terms under The Game's regime, as he would seemingly get everything he had ever wanted in his creative decisions. While his return might not happen anytime soon, the prospect of the former Shield member coming back to WWE is plausible.

Do you want to see The Lunatic Fringe back in WWE? Sound off!

