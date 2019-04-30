×
WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals why Dean Ambrose left WWE

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
755   //    30 Apr 2019, 20:50 IST

Seth Rollins spoke about Ambrose's departure
Seth Rollins spoke about Ambrose's departure

What's the story?

In a recent interview with TalkSport's Alex McCarthy, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins opened up about why Shield brother Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE, as well as speculating on what The Lunatic Fringe may do next.

In case you didn't know...

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose confirmed back in January that he wouldn't be renewing his contract when it expired in April.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

Ambrose has no active social media accounts, so we've not heard anything from the man himself out with what's occurred and unfolded on television - but you'd have to assume Ambrose has conducted his business in an orderly fashion due to the send-off WWE has given him over the past month.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with TalkSport's Alex McCarthy, Seth Rollins opened up about why Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE.

For him, he just wanted the freedom to make his own decisions for the first time in the last eight or nine years.

Speculating about where the former WWE Champion may go, or what he may do next, Rollins said,

He’s really someone that keeps his cards close to the vest and even at the back end when I was trying to pry into what he was getting himself into after this, I think the cool thing was he didn’t even really know. He didn’t really have any big plans. For him, he just wanted the freedom to make his own decisions for the first time in the last eight or nine years.
Rollins explored some options Ambrose may pursue, before quelling any rumours by stating Ambrose is one of the most talented guys he knows, so he wouldn't like to speculate.

It will be cool to see where he ends up or where he takes his talents whether that be to another wrestling promotion or somewhere else in the entertainment field, or, you know, maybe he just wants to sit at home play with his dogs, be with his wife and have a family – who knows? I’m excited as a friend just to see what he’s going to get himself into because he’s one of the most talented dudes I’ve ever come across and he’s got a lot to offer, so I can’t even begin to speculate.

What's next?

Who knows? Ambrose has no social media, so I guess it's all eyes on other wrestling promotions to see where he may end up.

Where would you like to see Dean Ambrose next? Let us know in the comments.

