36-year-old TNA wrestler to help Bayley win the WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring the chances

WWE superstar Bayley is determined to win the Women's Royal Rumble. It would be a huge deal for her as she claims to be aiming for Rhea Ripley. However, things could go in an entirely different way, especially if she gets some help from one 36-year-old TNA wrestler.

The TNA wrestler in question is former WWE Women's star Naomi. Now performing under the name Trinity, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see her make a return at the Royal Rumble. After all, the company has been doing a lot of collaborative work with TNA recently.

It certainly would be a surprising turn of events. As things stand, Bayley is eager to bring all the Women's titles under Damage CTRL. However, there is a chance she could make a face turn and go after her allies on Damage CTRL, especially if they try to betray her in the Rumble match. This would give WWE a chance to pair her with Naomi, considering their history.

With the help of Naomi, the former WWE Women's Champion could win the Rumble. Eventually, this would lead to her challenging Iyo Sky rather than Ripley, making for one heck of a WrestleMania 40 match. What's more, it would be the perfect moment for Sasha Banks to make her return to the company, helping her good friends from Damage CTRL team members.

There are plenty of ways WWE can book this. But, as things stand, this is all just mere speculation. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see how things progress.

Bayley is the heavy favorite to win the Royal Rumble

Whether she leaves Damage CTRL or not, Bayley seems to be destined for victory. She is one of the premier competitors in this year's Women's Rumble match. And, from the looks of it, she is the favorite to win it all.

According to Sky Bet, she is the bookie's favorite to win this year's Rumble match. She ranks higher than the likes of Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and all the other top women's wrestlers on the roster.

Bayley is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2024

The Royal Rumble 2024 is just a week away, and fans cannot be more excited. It will be interesting to see what the premium live event has in store for the WWE Universe.

Do you think Bayley will be the last woman standing? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

