Former Women's Champion now heavy favorite to win 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

A veteran WWE Superstar is now the clear favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match later this month.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner, and the anticipation for the premium live event is off the charts. Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. Kevin Owens emerged victorious in the United States Championship tournament and earned a title shot against Logan Paul.

Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes were the Superstars who won the Royal Rumble matches last year. Ripley was the first entrant in the match but managed to outlast 29 other Superstars to emerge victorious. Cody Rhodes was the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Gunther to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 39. However, Roman Reigns defeated The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 to retain the title.

According to Sky Bet, Damage CTRL's Bayley is favored to win the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. Jade Cargill is the next Superstar favored to win the match, followed by Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. Charlotte Flair is also on the list, but she will not be competing in the match due to suffering a significant injury. Jade Cargill has not competed in a match with WWE since her debut at Fastlane in October 2023.

Odds for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bayley picks up another loss on WWE SmackDown

Bayley battled Bianca Belair in a singles match this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown but came up short.

Damage CTRL was ringside for the bout but actively chose not to help The Role Model as she battled The EST. Speaking on this week's edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Bayley and said that he enjoyed her reaction after her stablemates decided not to help her:

"I did like Bayley's comment at the end. I'm just hoping that one of you would do something, clap your hand, or do something, but you stand there!" [From 45:40 to 45:55]

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that another member of Damage CTRL could replace Bayley as the leader of the group. It will be fascinating to see who wins the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

