35-year-old star likely to replace Bayley as leader of Damage CTRL, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels Dakota Kai could emerge to replace Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL.

During a backstage segment this week, the Role Model noted the inclusion of the Kabuki Warriors, calling them the most dangerous faction in the company. She also announced that she would enter the Royal Rumble and put over Dakota as the mastermind of Damage CTRL.

This week on SmackTalk, Apter stated that WWE was preparing Dakota to be the next master manipulator in Damage CTRL after Bayley. The veteran journalist felt that The Role Model could soon be ousted from the faction, with Dakota orchestrating the actions of the remaining members.

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point." [From 42:38 onwards]

This week, the Kabuki Warriors picked up an impressive win over Zelina Vega and Michin, further proving Bayley's point. It will be interesting to see if they turn on their current leader.

