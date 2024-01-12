Roman Reigns' Fatal 4-Way match to lead to former NWA Champion's in-ring debut? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns’ dominance over SmackDown has been steadily declining. The blue brand’s new General Manager, Nick Aldis, has made it crystal clear that he is the one who runs the Friday night show.

In their first meeting, Aldis and Reigns cut a tense promo which left The Tribal Chief rather unhappy. To make matters worse for Reigns, Aldis booked the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a Fatal 4-Way at Royal Rumble 2024.

Following the Royal Rumble, Nick Aldis could book a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock, creating further turmoil between himself and The Tribal Chief. If history is evidence, Reigns will not take this well and possibly ambush SmackDown’s General Manager. Once assaulted, Aldis can prepare for a comeback post WrestleMania for a thriller match to decide who is the ultimate boss of SmackDown.

Back when Adam Pearce was SmackDown’s authority figure, The Bloodline ambushed him as well. Unfortunately, Pearce was helpless against The Bloodline, but Aldis doesn’t take kindly to The Tribal Chief’s demands or authority.

There’s a high chance that The Bloodline Saga will conclude at WrestleMania 40. A feud with Nick Aldis prior to The Show of Shows can be the seed for what’s next in Roman Reigns’ WWE journey. In fact, the rivalry between Aldis and Reigns can be used for a face turn for The Tribal Chief!

WWE Hall of Famer believes Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns

There have been instances when the WWE Universe felt the entire Bloodline would turn against The Tribal Chief. However, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa have not yet betrayed Reigns.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that The Wiseman will soon turn on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to keep his story going.

"Paul Heyman has been a Paul Heyman guy and Wiseman for others. And I can see Paul jumping ship because he's done it at least three times. Who will be the next guy that Paul Heyman become the Wiseman for? Could it be Gunther? Could it be Carmelo Hayes? Could he rejoin CM Punk? Could The Wiseman say you know what, 'I'm gonna take on this project in Trick Williams?' He can do pretty much that with three or four other people.”

Paul Heyman briefly pretended to turn on Roman Reigns by siding with Brock Lesnar, only to reveal that he had pre-planned it with The Tribal Chief!

