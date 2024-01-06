Roman Reigns's three-word reaction to Nick Aldis booking him in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns has reacted to Nick Aldis' big announcement for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

On WWE SmackDown tonight, The Bloodline interfered in the Triple Threat #1 contender's match and it ended in a "No Contest" as a result. Reigns and The Bloodline then launched a vicious beatdown on AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. An irate Nick Aldis booked a Fatal Four-Way Match for the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE and informed Paul Heyman about it.

When Roman Reigns came backstage, Paul Heyman told him what had just happened. The Tribal Chief was beyond livid and couldn't seem to control his anger. He then looked at Heyman and said the following: "Wiseman, fix this."

Reigns won the Universal Title at WWE Payback 2020 by defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend. He later defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. He has defeated a long list of big names over the past four years in his quest to remain WWE's top superstar.

The list of Roman Reigns' victims includes a who's who of pro-wrestling, including Lesnar, Edge, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan. Only time will tell if Reigns manages to come out victorious this time around as well.

