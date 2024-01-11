Bloodline member to betray Roman Reigns and side with a recently returned major WWE Superstar is a possibility, believes legend

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Paul Heyman could turn on his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Heyman worked as an advocate and manager to several top superstars throughout his WWE career, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Over the past three years, the 58-year-old has been Roman Reigns' Special Counsel and Wiseman.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, wrestling legend Mark Henry was addressing the future of The Bloodline when he predicted that Heyman could jump ship and turn on The Tribal Chief. The Hall of Famer claimed Reigns' Wisman could reunite with Punk or align himself with stars like Gunther, Carmelo Hayes, or Trick Williams.

"Paul Heyman has been a Paul Heyman guy and Wiseman for others. And I can see Paul jumping ship because he's done it at least three times. Who will be the next guy that Paul Heyman become the Wiseman for? Could it be Gunther? Could it be Carmelo Hayes? Could he rejoin CM Punk? Could The Wiseman say you know what, 'I'm gonna take on this project in Trick Williams?' He can do pretty much that with three or four other people," he said. [From 22:30 to 23:16]

Mark Henry also believes Cody Rhodes will end Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign

During the same episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry predicted that Cody Rhodes would end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.

The Hall of Famer explained why Endeavor would probably want The American Nightmare as champion.

"I think that will happen [Rhodes dethroning Reigns] though, Tommy. I do not think that Roman Reigns will retain. And I'm not saying that because I'm trying to bump Dave up. I'm saying that because if I'm Endeavor, I want somebody representing every week. And if it's not every week, biweekly," he said.

