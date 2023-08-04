36-year-old WWE star to retire at SummerSlam 2023? Predicting potential outcome

Wrestling fever runs wild as WWE SummerSlam 2023 takes over Ford Field this weekend. Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Charlotte Flair, among the company's biggest attractions, will take part in the event.

However, The Biggest Party of Summer may also notably feature the farewell match of one of the top draws of the company.

Ronda Rousey, slated to battle Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023, is rumored to leave the Stamford-based promotion in the foreseeable future, perhaps as soon as the upcoming weekend.

Various media outlets also indicate that The Baddest Woman on the Planet may be heading back to the octagon after peacefully parting ways with WWE.

If the rumors are true, Rousey will inevitably put over Baszler on her way out of the company. The Queen of Spades betrayed her former friend at Money in the Bank last month and cost the duo the Women's Tag Titles.

They have traded barbs on the mic since the fateful betrayal in London. Several scuffles have also broken out between the two friends-turned-rivals. Considering their ruthless fighting styles and the brewing animosity, Rousey vs. Baszler will be an absolute war.

Baszler has been booked as a monster recently. A win over Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2023 may put her in the running for the top prizes in the Women's Division.

Ronda Rousey's second WWE run has been a little underwhelming

When The Baddest Woman on the Planet first landed in WWE at Royal Rumble 2018, very few could have predicted with certainty that she would have one of the best rookie years in pro wrestling.

It felt as if Ronda Rousey was tailor-made for the business. She put on a series of incredible matches against the likes of Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, and Alexa Bliss. Let's not forget that she participated in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event.

However, compared to her initial run, the second one wasn't nearly as memorable. The former RAW Women's Champion returned as a surprise entrant to win in the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

After shockingly losing to Flair at WrestleMania 38, Ronda Rousey eventually won the SmackDown Women's Title. Unfortunately, the fans weren't really connecting with her championship run.

Compared to her counterparts, her ring work seemed sloppy at times. The promos often lacked genuine charisma, and her initial run seemed like a fluke. The crowd turned on The Baddest Woman on the Planet as she was repeatedly criticized.

Needless to say, her departure would leave a massive void in the women's division that may never be filled.

