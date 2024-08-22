36-year-old WWE Superstar to finally return after 534 days and attack Nia Jax? Exploring the chances

Nia Jax is in the midst of a dominant run as WWE Women's Champion, and her stranglehold on the SmackDown women's division is frightening. The Queen of the Ring also has Miss Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton, by her side. It could be time for a similarly glamorous star to return to put a dent in the champ's plans.

Carmella has been off WWE TV since March 6, 2023, after going on maternity leave. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury while giving birth to her son, which prolonged her absence. If she is cleared to compete, she should return to SmackDown and attack The Irresistible Force to make an immediate impact.

Nia Jax is running out of challengers as she walks on her path of destruction on the blue brand. A Carmella return would freshen up the competition and give Jax and Tiffany Stratton a headache.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was popular with the WWE Universe as a babyface. If she were to return and target the champ, fans could witness one of her best runs in the company.

Carmella was clever and tactile and could use those attributes to cause a rift between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. She could attack the champ before getting in her head and suggesting Miss Money in the Bank has befriended her to get close to the title picture.

It remains to be seen when Carmella will return to in-ring competition. She's been busy with motherhood, and her parenting journey is on display on her Instagram account.

Carmella and Nia Jax had real-life heat that came to a head on WWE reality show Total Divas

A potential feud between Nia Jax and Carmella would be interesting, given their history. They were embroiled in a real-life spat after an altercation on WWE reality show Total Divas.

Carmella took issue with the 40-year-old star's tendency to injure her opponents many years ago. They argued about the situation, and Jax insisted she didn't respect any competitor who feared getting injured.

This could be an intriguing subplot in a Carmella return story and feud with the champ. She could promise to dethrone the Australian-American star to try and 'protect' the women's roster

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hasn't been afraid to blur the line between reality and kayfabe. This is the perfect situation to use realism to give a rivalry more heat.

Carmella could be a heroic star who wants to make her son proud by becoming champion. She looks to do that by taking out arguably the most formidable women's champions in history.

