What happened to WWE star Carmella? Potential return timeline explored & more

Former WWE champion Carmella has been out of action for quite some time. She had to take time off due to pregnancy, but even after the birth of her child, she hasn't made her return yet.

The reason is an injury she has been dealing with after some post-labor difficulties, as she recently revealed. At the moment, Carmella seemingly has no exact timetable for her return.

"Unfortunately, I've been dealing with what is called 'Drop Foot.' I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot, it's hard to lift. I'm literally limping around everywhere. It's gotten better," said the former champion during an appearance on The Nikki and Brie Show. [H/T - Fightful]

Herniated discs, based on the seriousness of injury, usually take four to six weeks to fully heal, but a foot drop injury could take up to three or four months to recover. Depending on how serious the injury is, it could take even more time.

Should the injury have taken place around November 2023, when her son was born, one could assume that the injury was serious and it will apparently take more time to heal. Still, Carmella remains optimistic she will make her return to the ring soon.

When did Carmella last appear on WWE?

It has been more than a year since Carmella last appeared on WWE TV. She made her last appearance on the March 6 episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2023, when she lost to Bianca Belair.

She also appeared in a house show six days later (March 12, 2023) when she teamed up with Piper Niven and Damage CTRL to face Nikki Cross, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Candice LeRae.

The 36-year-old wrestler is optimistic, though, that she will be back sooner rather than later, as she has no plans to stay out for too long.

"Of course. I miss the fans. I miss performing. I fell in love with that and have been doing it for 11 years. More than anything, I want to prove to myself, 'I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivering, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,' but I'd love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself," the former champion said. (H/T - Fightful)

Carmella has won the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Title.