4 Things that could happen on WWE SmackDown this week - Old foe strikes Solo Sikoa; new championship contenders & more

WWE SmackDown heads to Jacksonville, Florida, this Friday as we are gearing up for the next Premium Live Event, King and Queen of the Ring, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25.

King and Queen of the Ring Qualifiers are set to continue, and Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will sign a contract for their Champion vs. Champion Match. We take a look at four things that could happen on SmackDown this Friday.

#4. The Street Profits coming to Cody Rhodes' aid for a contract signing with Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will sign the contract for their Champion vs. Champion match at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. WWE can not do much to build up this feud, as the match in Jeddah is almost a week away.

Still, we could see things get out of control during the contract signing, as it usually happens on these occasions. Logan Paul is expected to have the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller, in his corner, so we should expect a tag team duo to step up and help Cody Rhodes.

With that in mind, it would make sense for WWE to have the Street Profits interfere and help the reigning Undisputed Champion. This would set the stage for a six-man tag match for the final SmackDown before the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and help Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford emerge as contenders for Theory and Waller's title.

#3. Jade Cargill continues her impressive run on SmackDown

So far, Jade Cargill has been unstoppable. She is undefeated in singles action on SmackDown and has won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair.

This week, she takes on Nia Jax in what could be her toughest match in WWE so far. If the company continues to push Tiffany Stratton, who faces Belair in the second quarterfinal, Jade Cargill should face her, as the creative team will not have two heels or two babyfaces facing off against each other.

That said, we should expect Cargill to stand tall and defeat Jax on SmackDown, paving the way for a future feud.

#2. Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax emerge as contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles

This would make sense since both are heels and will challenge babyfaces Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. All four are top female superstars, and a title would be a massive boost for Jeddah's Premium Live Event.

In addition, Cargill and Belair will take on Jax and Stratton, respectively. If the heels lose their respective matches, they will try to bounce back, and what better way to do so than by challenging for the tag team titles?

#1. Kevin Owens strikes Solo Sikoa

Kevin Owens continues to battle The Bloodline. KO has maintained his feud with the faction, with new members in Roman Reigns' absence and Solo Sikoa's takeover.

With Tama Tonga and Randy Orton being favorites to go all the way in the King of the Ring tournament, KO is expected to get involved and protect The Viper by striking Sikoa to ensure there will be no outside interference.

That way, the feud between KO and Orton with The Bloodline should be extended and could lead to another match in one of the coming Premium Live Events.