36-year-old WWE Superstar must attack John Cena when he makes his SmackDown return 

John Cena is set to return on the September 1 edition of WWE SmackDown, and it could be to set up a potential match at Payback.

It will be short notice since the show takes place on the following day, but Cena could be attacked by Gunther and Imperium, setting up a showdown between the two men over the Intercontinental Championship, the one title that has illuded The Leader of Cenation throughout his career.

Cena recently shared an image of Gunther on his Instagram account, possibly hinting that The Ring General is now on his radar. The Austrian star currently works on RAW. However, over the past few weeks, we have seen superstars switching brands to confront their opponents, and there is nothing stopping The Imperium from invading next week's SmackDown in order to make a statement.

John Cena and Gunther could dominate Payback if The Bloodline is not part of the show, since the current story doesn't seem to have any kind of direction.

Gunther needs to find a way past Chad Gable this week on WWE RAW before he can approach John Cena

The Ring General will defend his Intercontinental Championship this week on RAW against Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy member was able to make a statement in his match against The Ring General a few weeks ago on the red brand.

Of course, if Gunther wants to attack John Cena and have the former 16-time World Champion challenge him for his Championship, he must get past Gable first. The star has been picking up some momentum in recent weeks, and many fans believe he could be the man to finally overcome the Austrian star.

Imperium has been unable to live up to Gunther's lofty expectations in recent weeks, and it appears that there could be some tension heading into tonight's match, which could get worse if he is unable to return his title.

Do you think Gunther will be the man to show up and make a statement on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

