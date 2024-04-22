36-year-old WWE Superstar needs to injure Jey Uso and replace him against Damian Priest at Backlash France

At Backlash France, Jey Uso will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he faces Damian Priest. Jey has all the momentum heading into the match after defeating Finn Balor in his latest bout last week on Monday Night RAW.

Another prominent thing set to take place on the red brand tonight is the return of Gunther. With the Ring General making his first appearance since losing his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL, many fans are curious to see if the Imperium Leader might move towards the World Heavyweight Championship scenario.

Having the longest reign for the Intercontinental Championship in WWE history surely demands Gunther gets his world title push very soon. Hence, in this article, we will discuss why he needs to injure Jey Uso and replace him against Damian Priest at Backlash 2024 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther injuring Jey Uso will revive his momentum

The Ring General had a historic run of 666 days as the Intercontinental Champion. During his incredible title reign, he defeated veterans like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and several others. However, with the massive loss at WrestleMania 40, he lost not only his coveted title but also his momentum.

Gunther could, however, change all that by going after the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Putting Jey Uso out of commission would be a dominant way to revive his ruthless edge and his momentum. It could also fast-track his pursuit of Priest's world title.

Such a move would undoubtedly show that the Imperium Leader still holds the same eminence he had when he was the Intercontinental Champion. Additionally, Jey is one of the biggest babyfaces in the Stamford-based promotion. So by injuring him, the 36-year-old star would generate more heat for his heel persona.

To add an unexpected twist at Backlash France

Gunther injuring the Yeet Movement leader and replacing him in the World Heavyweight Championship match will add nothing but an unexpected twist to the Backlash Premium Live Event.

The Ring General is one of the top heels in the company and quite popular among fans, who will undoubtedly be curious to see whether he would go after the World Heavyweight Championship immediately after his WrestleMania XL loss by taking out Jey Uso of the equation.

Such a move would get the WWE Universe buzzing and also add an unexpected twist to the upcoming premium live event in France next month. This could only help the company generate more interest in their product.

It is time for Gunther to move into the World Championship scenario

Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign is proof that the 36-year-old is ready for bigger things. No longer a mid-carder, the company must elevate him into the world title picture immediately to have the best possible impact.

A delay in this move might lead to a bigger loss in the momentum created by Gunther over the past few years and runs the risk of fans losing interest in his world title scenario.

Hence the company giving the 36-year-old a title shot at Backlash France would be a great way to go about things and the only possible way is by putting Jey Uso out of commission on the red brand.

