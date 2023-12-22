36-year veteran to return to WWE and manage new SmackDown stable? Analyzing the possibility

WWE is big on faction warfare at the moment. RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT are littered with various groups ranging from The Bloodline to Damage CTRL to Imperium and beyond. However, one group has been in shambles as of late.

The aforementioned struggling stable is the Latino World Order. Both Carlito and Rey Mysterio have been injured thanks to Santos Escobar, a now former member of the group. After he left, his former followers and LWO members Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro left his side and remained loyal to Mysterio and Carlito.

Some believe that Santos will now go solo, but there's a chance a new stable could form featuring other Latino stars. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, for example, have been heavily rumored to join him. A 36-year veteran could also join them. The name in question is Konnan.

Expand Tweet

Konnan first began wrestling back in 1987. He became a massive star in Mexico and then, in the 1990s, exploded in the American wrestling scene. He only ever had a cup of coffee with WWE, but he found a lot of success in TNA Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling.

While Konnan is retired from the ring these days, he could bring his expertise and sharp wit to SmackDown and lead a new Legado del Fantasma. Santos, Angel, Humberto, and potentially even Elektra Lopez could learn from one of the greatest of all time.

Santos Escobar has a big match on WWE SmackDown

For now, it remains to be seen whether Santos Escobar has a new stable on WWE SmackDown and if the legendary Konnan could return to be part of it. Regardless, Santos Escobar has a big night ahead of him on Friday Night SmackDown.

Escobar is part of the United States Championship Tournament. He defeated Dragon Lee to advance to the semi-finals. On SmackDown tonight, Santos will go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley, who also advanced in the tournament.

However, that won't be the only tournament action to be held on the big FOX program. Carmelo Hayes, a star of WWE NXT who advanced in the tournament over Grayson Waller, will battle the former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a first-time-ever singles match.

Expand Tweet

The winner of the United States Championship Tournament will have a title shot. The victor will go on to battle Logan Paul, potentially at the 2024 Royal Rumble event, which will be held next month. Can Santos Escobar be the one to challenge The Maverick? Could Lashley be Logan's first challenger? For now, the answer to those questions remains a mystery.