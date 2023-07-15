37-year-old star should reset his WWE career by challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Austin Theory has tormented the WWE roster as the United States Champion and has shown no signs of slowing down during his 200-plus day reign as champion. Most recently, he was able to defeat Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes to retain his title.

The WWE Universe wonders which superstar will be the one to finally dethrone Austin Theory. Meanwhile, fans have thrown LA Knight's name in the mix and want him to become the next United States Champion. However, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross should be the one to win the title.

Last year, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their return to WWE and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The Herald of Doomsday immediately made his presence felt on the brand when he attacked Drew McIntyre. He ended up beating the Scottish Warrior and the two exchanged victories over each other.

However, WWE has failed to book Kross in a dominant manner after his feud with Drew McIntyre. Apart from a couple of victories, The Herald of Doomsday needs a big win to solidify his status on the brand, and to do so he should be going after Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Why should Karrion Kross go after Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship?

The prestige of the United States and Intercontinental Championships have been restored to a great extent under Triple H's new regime that took over last year. Gunther and Austin Theory have been champions for a lengthy period and any star who takes the titles off of them will be immediately elevated.

Karrion Kross should be going after the United States Championship to establish himself as a credible singles WWE Superstar. Kross recently traded victories with The Phenomenal AJ Styles on Friday Night SmackDown. If he is to truly gain momentum and move up the card, The Herald of Doomsday should have a dominant run with a title.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory can move higher up the card as he has had a dominant reign as US Champion. Ideally, A-Town Down should go after a world title after he drops his championship to a credible challenger.

It's been nearly a year since Karrion Kross returned and his second run in the company has been the story of more misses than hits. It would be for the best if The Herald of Doomsday hits reset and goes after the United States Championship. Continuing a feud with AJ Styles is not the best move.

Do you want to see Karrion Kross as the next United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.