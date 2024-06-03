37-year-old wrestler to return on WWE RAW and help Adam Pearce? Exploring solution to the Bron Breakker problem

Adam Pearce has been in a conundrum lately as he is struggling to deal with Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. The fact that Pearce did not put the former NXT star in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament has given rise to huge turmoil. Breakker has been wreaking havoc on the red brand and causing quite a mayhem as he is frustrated at not receiving opportunities.

Therefore, the RAW general manager could come up with a massive plan to solve the Bron Breakker problem that has been lingering over his head for weeks now. He could bring a 37-year-old star to the red brand to tackle the former NXT Champion. The name in question is none other than Dijak.

Although he was drafted to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft, he has yet to make an appearance on the red brand. However, Dijak competed on the latest edition of Main Event, seemingly indicating that the company is preparing for his arrival on Monday Night RAW.

Adam Pearce could finally bring Dijak to the show to deal with Bron Breakker by revealing him as a surprise opponent for the latter. This could pave the way for a fresh storyline on the red brand.

Dijak's intimidating stature, along with his hard-hitting skills against Breakker's inhuman strength, could give rise to a colossal clash. This is a feud that has the potential to capture fans' interest.

Possibility of Bron Breakker vs. Dijak happening on RAW

Bron Breakker has been on a rampage recently as he has been attacking numerous stars to make a statement to Adam Pearce. While the aforementioned scenario is plausible, the possibility of Dijak crossing paths with Bron Breakker at this point is relatively low.

It is because WWE has been building Breakker as an indomitable force on the main roster. Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion would likely book Dijak as a credible superstar whenever he starts appearing on Monday Night RAW. As a result, both talents can't afford a loss at this juncture.

Considering storyline logic, they may not cross paths on the red brand at this point. However, there is a good possibility that Dijak could soon show up on the red brand. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker is expected to feud with Ricochet, as he has attacked the former Intercontinental Champion twice on the brand.