37-year-old WWE veteran could go undrafted if his personal circumstances don’t change

The 2023 WWE Draft could determine the fate of several talents over the next few days.

Every year there are select talents that don't get drafted, leaving the WWE Universe questioning what happened. This year's might end up being one of the biggest names on the roster.

SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing at WrestleMania 39 in an Intercontinental Title triple threat match with Sheamus and GUNTHER.

There have been a lot of reports that have speculated on the reason for his absence, but no one seems to have a firm answer as to what's going on with him.

However, one thing that has been confirmed is that McIntyre's contract with the company is due to expire later this year, and both sides are far apart on money.

This has led many to speculate that he might be on his way out, but that is hardly confirmed. So it will be interesting to see if McIntyre will be drafted to either the brand, or if he will go undrafted, adding more fuel to the ongoing rumor mill fire.

Will Drew McIntyre return to WWE programming during the 2023 Draft?

According to the current Draft list on the company's official website, Drew McIntyre is eligible to be drafted during tonight's episode of SmackDown.

If McIntyre doesn't get his name called tonight, that will be a very telling sign regarding his future, or lack thereof, with the company.

When and if McIntyre enters free agency, you would have to believe that multiple companies would be eager to add a star of his caliber to their roster.

With the 2023 Draft beginning tonight on SmackDown in just a few hours, the eyes of the WWE Universe will be watching to see if McIntyre lands on a brand this evening.

What do you think will happen to Drew McIntyre in the 2023 Draft? Do you think he'll land on a brand? Or do you think his time with the company is coming to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

