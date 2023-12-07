38-year-old to attack CM Punk on SmackDown following his brother's comments? Exploring potential feud

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar could be planning to attack CM Punk following his brother's recent comments about the controversial star.

CM Punk made his surprising return to the promotion at Survivor Series on November 25. The veteran got an incredible reaction from wrestling fans in Chicago and is scheduled to make an appearance on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Earlier today, Jey Uso praised Punk and put him on the level of The Tribal Chief in terms of fan interest. Uso added that he wanted Punk to sign with RAW and offered to be his first opponent on the red brand.

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso could take issue with Jey Uso's comments and attempt to attack Punk on SmackDown. Randy Oron elected to sign with SmackDown over RAW because he could get revenge on The Bloodline, and Punk could feel compelled to do the same if he is attacked by the faction on Friday night.

Jey Uso has established himself as a babyface on RAW, and fans would be divided if he were to face Punk as his first opponent in WWE. However, fans are universally against Jimmy Uso, and it would make for an impressive first victory for Punk in his return to WWE.

Jey Uso invites CM Punk to WWE RAW

Jey Uso has made an invitation to CM Punk to sign with RAW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump earlier today, Jey Uso compared Punk to Roman Reigns and noted that fans are always talking about him. Uso added that Punk is a "top guy" no matter what else is going on and offered to be the veteran's first opponent on RAW.

"Man, sign CM Punk. Like, why wouldn't we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters or whatever. Hey Uce, if we are going to be honest, he's a superstar first and foremost. People talk about him, if it has got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He like on some Tribal Chief status, he's top guy regardless of whatever is going on, so my invitation is open, man. Bring him. Let's go. Let's run it, bro, I'll be your first one to run with," he said.

Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling on September 2 but remained a daily topic of conversation among wrestling fans following his termination. It will be interesting to see which WWE brand the veteran opts to sign with.

