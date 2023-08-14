38-year-old former champion needs to return after three years to unite with his wife on WWE RAW

WWE RAW has two fresh faces as champions, but one of them has only just had a successful ACL surgery, which effectively rules her out from stepping into the ring soon.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville may be forced to vacate their newly-won Women's Tag Team titles, but there may be a silver lining in all of this. Matt Cardona is interested in making a return to the Stamford-based promotion, and his wife has been clamoring for it as well.

While the former WWE star and Edge could work an intriguing program on the blue brand, perhaps the 'Internet Champion' returning to Monday nights alongside Chelsea Green may be the most fitting.

Matt Cardona needs to be re-introduced to the WWE Universe. Moreover, this could be a great way to put some much-needed flair on Chelsea Green's run, which began promisingly in 2023.

After Carmella announced her pregnancy - ruling out the possibility of her teaming up with Green - Sonya Deville replaced the former. While it was great to see the two win gold for the first time in their WWE careers, Matt Cardona joining Chelsea Green would be a huge step in the right direction for both superstars.

Chelsea Green believes the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is 'cursed'

While speaking on WWE After The Bell, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions weighed in on Sonya Deville's untimely injury. Chelsea Green declared that the titles are cursed but confidently revealed her plan to lift the said curse.

Furthermore, she went to ridiculous lengths to disclose that the titles are going to remain with her even with Sonya Deville being sidelined:

"What makes me different is I'm about to take [the titles] on a whole different journey. I might even rename them. They might be the 'Undisputed Unified World Heavyweight Women's Tag Team Champion,' no 's.' The UUWWTTC. Yeah, I think that's what we will do. I just have to get Adam Pearce to sign off on a quick little memo stating that I can do that, but that should be no problem considering he signs off on so many other silly things." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Chelsea Green has been a crowd favorite despite her shenanigans and heel work. The 32-year-old, however, may soon be vacating the titles as a tournament will reportedly be held to determine the new champions.

