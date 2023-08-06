Current champion pushes for her husband to make his WWE return to retire Edge

Edge disappeared from WWE TV altogether after making frequent appearances on various shows until WrestleMania 39. His last feud was against Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

While he competed in two matches since the Show of Shows, notably losing to AJ Styles in a triple threat and defeating Grayson Waller in the latter's main roster debut match, Edge is seemingly retiring sooner rather than later.

Recently, Chelsea Green took the opportunity to let the wrestling world know that Matt Cardona is an ideal final opponent for The Rated-R Superstar. One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion reacted to Just Talk Wrestling's post by sharing it on her social media handle:

"My husband," wrote Chelsea Green, when asked who should Edge's final feud be against.

Edge and Matt Cardona have a rich history, dating back to 2008 when La Familia ruled WWE SmackDown and was feuding predominantly with The Undertaker. However, there are a few other superstars who rank higher for the Hall of Famer's final feud, per wrestling fans.

WWE Universe crosses fingers for Edge to have one last match against a blast from the past

Edge has had several memorable feuds during his first run in WWE. Perhaps two stars that made the biggest impact in his career are John Cena and current AEW star Christian.

While one final showdown with Cena is plausible at the time of this writing, one can't say the same about Edge vs. Christian. Check out what fans had to say about The Rated-R Superstar's final feud:

roberto @BetoDimas24 @JustTalkWrestle Cena in WWE but the best would be to go to AEW and team with Christian to face off against the Hardy's one more time

Edge has neither faced John Cena nor Christian at the Show of Shows before, albeit in 2009, both he and Cena competed in a triple threat bout that also featured Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to the Hall of Famer, WrestleMania 40 is the maximum he could go working at the level of quality he expects to bring to the ring. If that is the case, then why not WWE book Edge against someone he has a history with?

What are your thoughts on Edge's final feud, and who should it be against? Let us know in the comments section below.

