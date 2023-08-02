Brock Lesnar and NOT John Cena could cement 8-time champion's WWE status, says Hall of Famer

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest names in the wrestling business, renowned for their work in WWE. So naturally, when Cena shared a moment with Cody Rhodes on the March 3, 2023, episode of RAW, viewers felt it to be a passing of the torch moment.

Hall of Famer Bully Ray is not only convinced that that wasn't the case but also believes Brock Lesnar could be the one to do it instead. Connecting to the "Hard Times" angle Cody Rhodes brought up in the buildup to SummerSlam, Ray claimed that Lesnar is the test the former Intercontinental Champion must pass to establish his position in WWE.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray dissected the segment between Rhodes and Lesnar on the go-home edition of WWE RAW. The Hall of Famer felt that while the feud has not been translating well with him, it would all make sense if The Beast wound up turning face and raising Rhodes' hand as a sign of respect:

"If Cody defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Philadelphia, and the first person you see on the RAW after Mania is Cody Rhodes standing in the middle of the ring with his championship, and Brock Lesnar's music hits, which will have everybody gasping for their breath, and Brock Lesnar comes to the middle of the ring, and shakes Cody's hand, and walks out. That's a passing of the torch," Ray said. [From 19:12-19:44]

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to compete at SummerSlam on August 5 in what is likely to be a very physical matchup, as seen on RAW this week where The Beast gave Rhodes a beatdown.

Cody Rhodes claims, "WWE world does not directly revolve around" Roman Reigns

Talking about his WrestleMania opponent during an interview with SI Media, The American Nightmare disclosed what ticked him the most after suffering a loss to The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage:

"I will say the thing that I probably took the most offense to is... I believe Roman did an interview at the press conference afterwards. He said, 'We're only in the third inning here,' something like that. Talking about the story, and I thought, 'Yeah. Your third inning. Your third inning.' The WWE world does not directly revolve around you."

Will Rhodes get another shot at WWE's undisputed top guy? Or better yet, will he survive The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit?

Needless to say, Cody Rhodes has managed to become one of the most successful superstars of the modern era thanks to strong and loyal backing from the fanbase at large.

If you use the quotes, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.