"WWE world does not directly revolve around you" - Roman Reigns' former rival takes fiery shot at The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Jey Uso at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit.

The contest is only his second televised title defense after narrowly escaping defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare still sees The Tribal Chief's belts in his path, self-admittedly.

During an interview with Jimmy Traina of SI Media, Cody Rhodes was asked about his crushing loss at the Show of Shows. The American Nightmare revealed what he truly took offense to:

"I will say the thing that I probably took the most offense to is... I believe Roman did an interview at the press conference afterwards. He said, 'We're only in the third inning here,' something like that. Talking about the story, and I thought, 'Yeah. Your third inning. Your third inning.' The WWE world does not directly revolve around you." [From 20:21 to 20:47]

Cody Rhodes has since moved on to a feud with Brock Lesnar. After the two scored a victory each over one another, a rubber match has been booked for WWE SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes hopes to move on after match against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar may be the biggest test to The American Nightmare, as the next big show features a blockbuster showdown between the two, and the latter really needs a massive win with the spotlight on him.

Talking about the upcoming contest in the aforementioned podcast, Rhodes claimed that he has been "stuck" ever since WrestleMania 39:

"I feel like I'm stuck. I'm stuck there. I'd love SummerSlam to be the moment that's like, 'Hey, moving forward,' hopefully defeating Brock Lesnar, moving forward, and without saying anything. Let 'em know. The thing I came back for, we're still on the path, and I want to be confident about it in the best of ways." [From 17:21 to 17:44]

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will cross paths in the not-too-distant future. Meanwhile, the former's match against Brock Lesnar is one of the most anticipated contests on the SummerSlam match card.

