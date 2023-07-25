"Storyline is getting stale" - WWE fans enraged with Cody Rhodes sending a message to opponent without match stipulation on RAW

The wrestling fans have turned wild with another Cody Rhodes promo when he called out his SummerSlam opponent on tonight's WWE RAW.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar brutally assaulted the former AEW star in front of his mother and accepted his SummerSlam challenge.

On tonight's episode of the red brand, Rhodes reflected upon Lesnar's attack and highlighted that his mother had witnessed Terry Funk throwing a fireball at his father, Dusty Rhodes.

He proclaimed Brock Lesnar is 'Mr. SummerSlam,' citing his aim to embarrass The Beast. Rhodes also stated his anger peaked when The Beast Incarnate hurt his arm and vowed to end their rivalry at the Premium Live Event.

Check out Cody's promo below:

However, the very first unhinged attack by The Beast Incarnate on The American Nightmare is still unexplained by the company. As a result, the two men faced each other at Backlash and then Night of Champions, having Rhodes winning the first bout and Lesnar winning the second contest, respectively.

This has led the fans to believe there's no solid base for the rivalry between the former WWE Champion and former Intercontinental Champion.

Check out fan reactions below:

Some WWE fans shared that the storyline between Lesnar and Rhodes is getting stale and that the latter cuts the same promo on RAW every week.

Another fan said that Cody Rhodes did not announce the trilogy bout stipulation and that promo was boring without it.

Meanwhile, other fans stipulated that the bout between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes should be a Dog Collar or Bull Rope match.

Cody Rhodes would do anything to have Arn Anderson join him

At WrestleMania 38, the wrestling world witnessed Rhodes as the first star to jump ship from AEW to the Stamford-based company. During the 38-year-old star's run in the rival company, he had veteran Arn Anderson extensively on his side.

While speaking on the NotSam Wrestling, the former AEW TNT Champion shared that he would like to work with Arn Anderson and continue his alliance with him in WWE.

"I love Arn [Anderson], miss him. I would move a lot of things and move mountains if the opportunity came up for Arn to show up and come to my aid one more time," Cody Rhodes said.

Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes.

It would have been interesting to see if The American Nightmare had Anderson on his side and The Beast will have Paul Heyman ahead of the SummerSlam match.

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will culminate in a trilogy at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Who do you think will come up on top between Lesnar and Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

