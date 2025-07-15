38-year-old icon has subtly turned into the new Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW

When Becky Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41, a section of the fanbase was disappointed by how she took Bayley's spot. Certain members of the online wrestling community labelled her "Becky Hogan." The Man ran with it, turning heel on the RAW after WrestleMania, after she and Lyra Valkyria lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship just one day after winning the titles.

Lynch has since been on a stellar heel run, elevating Lyra Valkyria and the Women's Intercontinental Title to newer heights, and bringing them to the big time, so to speak. She is now set to defend the title against Valkyria one more time at SummerSlam, after Lyra defeated Bayley in a two-out-of-three falls match to earn the opportunity last night on WWE RAW.

After the match, though, Becky came out to the ring to confront Lyra, but something had changed. While her titantron graphics had always been shades of orange, red, and yellow, illustrating her fiery attitude, last night, The Man came out dressed in yellow, red, and pink, and it was a clear troll job about the "Becky Hogan" jibes that she has been the recipient of.

With this attire, Becky Lynch, much like her husband, Mr. MITB, Seth Rollins, continues to make use of her fascinating fashion choices to add personality and intrigue to her character. While Rollins has been known to be flamboyant (maybe that's too positive and mild a word) with his fashion choices, regardless of his character being a face or a heel, Becky Lynch has only done so as a heel.

The Man continues to entertain the fans in this latest run of hers, and the "Becky Hogan" moniker has clearly been working. Becky has turned "go away heat" that a minority of fans might have had into a pompous heel character that relishes in overshadowing others, and it has done well to get Lyra Valkyria increasingly over with the fans with every passing week.

In fact, in the aftermath of her win at Evolution, Becky had directly addressed the "Becky Hogan" references, with a "Becky Hogan" sign infamously front and center as she was making her way backstage after defeating Bayley and Lyra.

This run has once more been a testament to the generational talent that the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion is, and Becky Lynch has not shied away from going all in with her heel persona.

What is next for WWE icon Becky Lynch?

The Man will come around to New Jersey for SummerSlam less than three weeks from now, and she will be putting her title on the line against Lyra Valkyria. Given the nature of the feud, WWE might decide to add a stipulation to the match that will likely culminate in one of the best rivalries of the year so far.

Becky Lynch has done an incredible job in her feud with Lyra Valkyria, playing the role of a smug, arrogant, and supercilious heel. Lyra, too, has stepped up and then some, getting the fans behind her. The Women's IC Championship match at SummerSlam in August is one of the most anticipated matches of the show, and it may very well end up stealing the weekend at WWE SummerSlam.

